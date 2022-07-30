Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $325,000 Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,591 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST opened at $81.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $127.34.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 27.62%.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In related news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI set a $70.00 target price on Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Ross Stores from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.76.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

