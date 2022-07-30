Dowling & Yahnke LLC Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,674 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 0.7% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $17,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 10,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 8.1% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 717 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Visa by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 761,562 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $168,892,000 after buying an additional 23,742 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,348,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Visa by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 811,362 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $172,358,000 after buying an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Visa Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.19.

NYSE:V opened at $212.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $403.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $248.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.62.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.