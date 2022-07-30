Dowling & Yahnke LLC Takes $131,000 Position in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Gossamer Bio by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 23,460 shares in the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Laura Carter sold 8,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $72,666.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,930.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Faheem Hasnain bought 138,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,998.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,617,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,080,913.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laura Carter sold 8,808 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $72,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,930.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 159,499 shares of company stock worth $1,149,988 and have sold 11,848 shares worth $93,985. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gossamer Bio Stock Performance

Shares of GOSS stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The stock has a market cap of $866.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.76.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts expect that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on GOSS. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Gossamer Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Gossamer Bio Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

Further Reading

