Dowling & Yahnke LLC Takes Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 44,633,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,994 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 133.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,558,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,199 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,557,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,711 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 126.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,005,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,184 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,409,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,762,000 after acquiring an additional 796,051 shares during the period.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of SCHA stock opened at $43.06 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.64 and a 1 year high of $55.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.07.
About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.