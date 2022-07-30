Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $508.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.37 million. Driven Brands had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Driven Brands updated its FY22 guidance to ~$1.17 EPS.

Driven Brands Price Performance

Shares of Driven Brands stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $30.38. 604,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,791. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.52. Driven Brands has a 12-month low of $24.62 and a 12-month high of $34.62.

Institutional Trading of Driven Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Driven Brands by 1,790.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Driven Brands by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

Further Reading

