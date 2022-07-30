DXdao (DXD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $23.06 Million

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 30th. DXdao has a total market capitalization of $23.06 million and $14,185.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DXdao has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One DXdao coin can now be bought for approximately $467.61 or 0.01962538 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.33 or 0.00446269 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000179 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000300 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004528 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.69 or 0.00279906 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000665 BTC.

DXdao Coin Profile

DXdao (CRYPTO:DXD) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link.

Buying and Selling DXdao

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

