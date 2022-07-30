DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 17,359 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 84,324 shares.The stock last traded at $33.13 and had previously closed at $33.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

DXP Enterprises Stock Up 2.5 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $633.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 2.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises ( NASDAQ:DXPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $319.41 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXPE. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in DXP Enterprises by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 501,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,864,000 after purchasing an additional 103,519 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 8.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in DXP Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,425,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in DXP Enterprises by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to the energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.