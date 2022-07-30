DZ Bank Downgrades QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) to Hold

DZ Bank cut shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $150.00 price objective on the wireless technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded QUALCOMM from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Edward Jones upgraded QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $191.69.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $145.06 on Friday. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $118.22 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $162.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.55.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,132 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

