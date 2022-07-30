Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) PT Lowered to $21.00 at DA Davidson

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by DA Davidson to $21.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp Montana’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Trading Up 0.3 %

EBMT opened at $19.34 on Wednesday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.12.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Increases Dividend

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.35). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 10.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 274.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 12,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. 46.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

