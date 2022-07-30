Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EXP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Eagle Materials to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eagle Materials from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $159.00.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $126.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.61 and a 200 day moving average of $129.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.27. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $105.34 and a 12 month high of $169.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.

Insider Activity at Eagle Materials

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $201,354.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,922.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James H. Graass sold 9,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $1,136,681.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,651.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $201,354.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,922.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,776 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,229. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Materials

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 184.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 23,942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,152,000 after acquiring an additional 32,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

See Also

