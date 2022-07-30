Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Issues Earnings Results

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Eastman Chemical updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.50-$10.00 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $9.50-10.00 EPS.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMN traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,307,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,594. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.24 and a 200-day moving average of $107.01. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $84.95 and a 12 month high of $129.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.46.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

EMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $114.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 30,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

