easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 710 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 710 ($8.55) price objective on easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on EZJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 490 ($5.90) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($9.64) price target on easyJet in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($8.54) price objective on easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 310 ($3.73) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.43) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 660.93 ($7.96).

easyJet Price Performance

Shares of LON:EZJ opened at GBX 399.40 ($4.81) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 425.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 522.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63. easyJet has a 52 week low of GBX 338.25 ($4.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 873 ($10.52). The stock has a market cap of £3.03 billion and a PE ratio of -3.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

About easyJet

In related news, insider Moni Mannings purchased 2,639 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 377 ($4.54) per share, for a total transaction of £9,949.03 ($11,986.78). Insiders have purchased 2,711 shares of company stock worth $1,025,232 in the last 90 days.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

