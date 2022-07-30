Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) Short Interest Update

Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 59.3% from the June 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Eat & Beyond Global Stock Down 16.7 %

Shares of Eat & Beyond Global stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,655. Eat & Beyond Global has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.25.

About Eat & Beyond Global

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, growth, expansion, buy-ins or buy-out investments. It focuses on investments in the plant-based protein and meat alternative food industry. It identifies and acquires equity in companies operating in the sectors of plant-based proteins, fermented proteins, cultured proteins/agriculture, food tech, and consumer packaged goods, as well as cell agriculture and other experimental projects.

