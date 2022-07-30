Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) Short Interest Update

Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 59.3% from the June 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Eat & Beyond Global Stock Down 16.7 %
Shares of Eat & Beyond Global stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,655. Eat & Beyond Global has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.25.
About Eat & Beyond Global
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eat & Beyond Global (EATBF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Eat & Beyond Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eat & Beyond Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.