Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, a growth of 82.2% from the June 30th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 348,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 121,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 47,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETW opened at $8.90 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $11.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.48.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

