EchoStar (SATS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect EchoStar to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). EchoStar had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $501.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.30 million. On average, analysts expect EchoStar to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SATS remained flat at $19.76 during midday trading on Friday. 234,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,850. EchoStar has a fifty-two week low of $18.10 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SATS shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in EchoStar by 8.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 234,141 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 17,895 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in EchoStar by 2.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 142,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EchoStar by 12.1% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 136,309 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 14,670 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in EchoStar by 20.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 94,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 16,327 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in EchoStar by 43.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,969 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 9,655 shares during the period.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

