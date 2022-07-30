eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) Short Interest Update

eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 385,500 shares, a growth of 82.9% from the June 30th total of 210,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

eDreams ODIGEO Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EDDRF opened at $4.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.01. eDreams ODIGEO has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $11.30.

About eDreams ODIGEO

eDreams ODIGEO SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in Europe. The company offers its online travel agency services under the eDreams, Go Voyages, Opodo, Travellink, and Liligo brands. It also provides marketing, admin and IT consulting, and metasearch services, as well as offers online advertising campaigns.

