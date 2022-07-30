EDUCare 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $16,857.00 (EKT)

EDUCare (EKT) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. One EDUCare coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, EDUCare has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. EDUCare has a market capitalization of $106,937.73 and $16,857.00 worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,515.60 or 0.99991450 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004719 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003910 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004078 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002086 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00131176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00032267 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004078 BTC.

EDUCare (EKT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EDUCare is ekt8.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity、iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDUCare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDUCare using one of the exchanges listed above.

