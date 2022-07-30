Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by SWS Partners

SWS Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,767 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,389,659,000 after buying an additional 4,007,132 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,920,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,487,578,000 after acquiring an additional 948,638 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,931,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,841,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,416 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,398,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,735,778,000 after purchasing an additional 583,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,099,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,434,219,000 after purchasing an additional 517,261 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

EW stock opened at $100.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.90. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The stock has a market cap of $62.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $3,086,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,920,211.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $1,905,615.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,997,865.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $3,086,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,920,211.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,443 shares of company stock valued at $13,291,621. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.71.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.