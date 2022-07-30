Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Lowered to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EW. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $125.71.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $100.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $62.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.78 and a 200 day moving average of $105.90. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $131.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 23,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total transaction of $2,453,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,035.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 23,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total transaction of $2,453,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,035.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $3,086,391.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,920,211.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,443 shares of company stock valued at $13,291,621 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 21,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 701 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

