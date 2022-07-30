Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 33.87% and a negative net margin of 90.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

Ekso Bionics Price Performance

Ekso Bionics stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.76. 39,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,838. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average is $2.25. Ekso Bionics has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $5.41. The stock has a market cap of $22.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on EKSO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ekso Bionics in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Ekso Bionics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.