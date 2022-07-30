Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Downgraded by Cheuvreux to Hold

Cheuvreux lowered shares of Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has €12.00 ($12.24) target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Electricité de France from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. HSBC lowered shares of Electricité de France from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Electricité de France from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.57.

Electricité de France Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ECIFY opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.86. Electricité de France has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $3.02.

Electricité de France Cuts Dividend

Electricité de France Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.0399 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th.

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the power generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading activities in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. The company generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, thermal, and cogeneration plants.

