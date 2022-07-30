Electrify.Asia (ELEC) Market Cap Hits $464,202.54

Electrify.Asia (ELEC) traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Over the last seven days, Electrify.Asia has traded 23.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Electrify.Asia has a total market cap of $464,202.54 and $23,707.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electrify.Asia coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,491.69 or 0.99986266 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004082 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002088 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00130926 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00032800 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004407 BTC.

About Electrify.Asia

Electrify.Asia (CRYPTO:ELEC) is a coin. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. The official message board for Electrify.Asia is medium.com/electrifyasia. The official website for Electrify.Asia is electrify.asia. The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia.

Electrify.Asia Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrify.Asia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electrify.Asia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

