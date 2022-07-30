Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,213,765,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,514 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,525,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,817 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,107,000 after acquiring an additional 813,983 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,982,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,820,000 after acquiring an additional 470,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.06.

Insider Activity

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 80,761 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.53, for a total transaction of $24,432,625.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,493,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,914,812,113.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 80,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.53, for a total value of $24,432,625.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,493,049 shares in the company, valued at $31,914,812,113.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,195,396 shares of company stock worth $380,134,601. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $329.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $315.84 and its 200-day moving average is $286.76. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $220.20 and a 52-week high of $335.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $313.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.07%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

