Elis (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Elis (OTCMKTS:ELSSF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Elis from €18.60 ($18.98) to €18.30 ($18.67) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on Elis in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Elis from €21.00 ($21.43) to €18.80 ($19.18) in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Elis Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ELSSF opened at $15.50 on Friday. Elis has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.27.

Elis Company Profile

Elis SA provides linen and work wear textile, hygiene, and well-being services in France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Central Europe, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers table, kitchen, and hotel linens; workwear and personal protective equipment; floor protection mats, mops, and wiping cloths; industrial wipers; beverage solutions, such as water coolers and accessories, cups and bottles, and coffee machines; and pest control, insect control, or disinfection services.

