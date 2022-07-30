ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:ELLRY) Short Interest Update

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:ELLRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

ElringKlinger Price Performance

ELLRY remained flat at $4.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.75. ElringKlinger has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $8.00.

About ElringKlinger

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and sells systems and components for the automotive industry in Germany, the Asia-Pacific, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

