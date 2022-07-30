Employers (NYSE:EIG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. Employers had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Employers’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of EIG traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,037. Employers has a 12-month low of $36.23 and a 12-month high of $43.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.04 and its 200 day moving average is $40.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.42%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Employers by 510.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Employers by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Employers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Employers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Employers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood lowered Employers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered Employers from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

