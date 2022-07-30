Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 33.20.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 391,989 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 19.62, for a total value of 7,690,824.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,768,764 shares in the company, valued at 34,703,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 391,989 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 19.62, for a total value of 7,690,824.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,768,764 shares in the company, valued at 34,703,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 7,479 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 19.09, for a total transaction of 142,774.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,470 shares in the company, valued at 1,058,922.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 677,295 shares of company stock worth $13,429,991 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDR. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,510,000. Partners Group Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at $85,519,000. MIC Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at $79,676,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 2,852.0% in the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,156,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 1,116,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,867,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,168,000 after buying an additional 943,866 shares in the last quarter. 52.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EDR opened at 22.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,281.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Endeavor Group has a 12 month low of 17.42 and a 12 month high of 35.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 25.53.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.31 by 0.42. The company had revenue of 1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.28 billion. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 11.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Endeavor Group will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

