Enzyme (MLN) Price Reaches $27.71 on Major Exchanges

Enzyme (MLN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Enzyme has a total market capitalization of $58.01 million and $9.82 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Enzyme has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. One Enzyme coin can currently be purchased for $27.71 or 0.00117324 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,608.15 or 0.99943296 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004812 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004229 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003931 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00130637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00032888 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Enzyme Profile

Enzyme (MLN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,124,957 coins and its circulating supply is 2,093,212 coins. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Enzyme

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enzyme using one of the exchanges listed above.

