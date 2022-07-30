Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Given Outperform Rating at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EQIX. StockNews.com downgraded Equinix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Equinix from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Equinix from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $818.31.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $703.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $658.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $694.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a PE ratio of 129.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.47. Equinix has a 12 month low of $606.12 and a 12 month high of $885.26.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Equinix will post 25.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 228.78%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total value of $51,376.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total value of $51,376.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total transaction of $658,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,905,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,126 shares of company stock worth $742,362 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,658,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

