Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Downgraded by National Bankshares

National Bankshares downgraded shares of Equinox Gold (CVE:EQXGet Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$7.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$7.25.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Equinox Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. CIBC cut shares of Equinox Gold from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$9.25 to C$5.75 in a report on Monday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$10.44.

EQX opened at C$7.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.25 and a 52 week high of C$8.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54.

In other Equinox Gold news, Director Christian Milau sold 5,148 shares of Equinox Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.85, for a total transaction of C$35,263.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,673,489.25. In related news, Director Gregory Smith sold 24,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.75, for a total value of C$191,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 325,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,523,958. Also, Director Christian Milau sold 5,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.85, for a total value of C$35,263.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 244,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,673,489.25. Insiders sold a total of 37,847 shares of company stock worth $284,862 over the last ninety days.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

