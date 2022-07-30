Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Tobam grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 35.4% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Colliers Securities set a $92.00 price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.86.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

NYSE ELS opened at $73.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.05. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.57 and a twelve month high of $88.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 48.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $365.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.90%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

