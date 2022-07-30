ERC20 (ERC20) Price Up 15.4% Over Last Week

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. In the last week, ERC20 has traded up 15.4% against the dollar. One ERC20 coin can currently be purchased for $0.0132 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a market cap of $14.89 million and approximately $451.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,473.40 or 0.99979519 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004078 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004699 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003895 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004083 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002089 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00131494 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00032303 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004076 BTC.
ERC20 Coin Profile
ERC20 is a coin. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 coins and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 coins. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/ERC20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is belance.io.
ERC20 Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.