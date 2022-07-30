Ergo (ERG) Price Tops $2.11

Ergo (ERG) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $67.55 million and approximately $569,019.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for about $2.11 or 0.00008602 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,532.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,735.18 or 0.07072831 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00164989 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00020999 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.49 or 0.00258812 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.05 or 0.00664629 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.67 or 0.00614168 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005800 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

