Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Price Target Cut to €38.00

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €44.00 ($44.90) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

EBKDY has been the topic of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Erste Group Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Erste Group Bank from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Erste Group Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Erste Group Bank from €45.00 ($45.92) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Erste Group Bank has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.67.

OTCMKTS EBKDY opened at $12.67 on Tuesday. Erste Group Bank has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $25.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.26.

Erste Group Bank ( OTCMKTS:EBKDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Erste Group Bank will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.5604 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Erste Group Bank’s previous dividend of $0.30. Erste Group Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.35%.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

