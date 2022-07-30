ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Position Lessened by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,754 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 493,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,322,000 after acquiring an additional 18,076 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,550,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,164,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 286,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,603,000 after buying an additional 17,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 157,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,692,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HACK traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.13. 59,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,393. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12 month low of $43.20 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.09.

