Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Etsy had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 73.57%. The company had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Etsy Stock Down 1.1 %

ETSY stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.72. 4,485,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,455,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.95. Etsy has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $307.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ETSY. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $185.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Etsy

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $1,695,939.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,354,187.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 6,080 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $577,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,057,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $1,695,939.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,354,187.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,280 shares of company stock worth $9,120,392. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Etsy by 226.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 41.7% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Etsy by 3,158.2% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the first quarter worth $233,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 7.3% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

