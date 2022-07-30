Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUCR) Short Interest Up 236.0% in July

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUCR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 236.0% from the June 30th total of 5,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition by 547.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 56,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,577 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.94 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,367. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average of $9.86. Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.74.

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Company Profile

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses to identify and acquire a business in the biomedical or healthcare-related industries in North America and Europe.

