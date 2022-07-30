EUNO Trading Up 4.6% This Week (EUNO)

EUNO (EUNO) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. EUNO has a market cap of $1.33 million and $1,110.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EUNO coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, EUNO has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.61 or 0.00244958 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,608,016,181 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

