Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.30-6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.03. Euronet Worldwide also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.30-$6.40 EPS.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Up 0.9 %

EEFT stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.27. 752,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.92 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.37. Euronet Worldwide has a 1-year low of $92.88 and a 1-year high of $149.92.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $718.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.46 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 2.89%. Euronet Worldwide’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Euronet Worldwide

EEFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $190.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Euronet Worldwide from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $140.43.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 10.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 108.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 7.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 634.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Euronet Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.