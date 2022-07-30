Evedo (EVED) Hits Market Cap of $582,611.06

Evedo (EVED) traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Evedo has a total market capitalization of $582,611.06 and $32,645.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evedo coin can now be purchased for $0.0397 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Evedo has traded 87.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Evedo alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,519.80 or 0.99988371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004077 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002085 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00130895 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00033045 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004433 BTC.

About Evedo

Evedo is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,677,017 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co.

Buying and Selling Evedo

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Evedo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evedo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.