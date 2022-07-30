Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.00

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 118706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on EB. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Eventbrite from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Eventbrite from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Eventbrite to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Eventbrite Stock Down 11.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.33 million, a P/E ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 2.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eventbrite

Eventbrite ( NYSE:EB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 43.17%. The firm had revenue of $55.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EB. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 13.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Eventbrite by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Eventbrite by 184.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

Featured Stories

