Exchange Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXCH) Declares $0.28 Dividend

Exchange Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXCH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd.

Exchange Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of EXCH opened at $46.00 on Friday. Exchange Bankshares has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.50.

Exchange Bankshares Company Profile

Exchange Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Exchange Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services in Georgia. It offers checking and savings accounts; and mortgage, real estate, consumer, commercial, and home equity loans. The company also provides cash management, internet and mobile banking, travel club, bill payment, and merchant services, as well as credit cards.

