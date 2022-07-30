ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.60 to $5.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion to $1.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion. ExlService also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.60-$5.80 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXLS. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ExlService from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ExlService from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ExlService from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $156.14.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS traded up $4.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.37. The stock had a trading volume of 448,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,946. ExlService has a 12 month low of $108.78 and a 12 month high of $171.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 48.38, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.14.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. ExlService had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $346.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ExlService will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.04, for a total value of $370,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,878.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService during the first quarter valued at about $296,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService during the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ExlService by 18.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in ExlService by 131.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ExlService by 9.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

