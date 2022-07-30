Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,590 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Expedia Group by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Expedia Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 985 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Expedia Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPE opened at $106.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.91. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.42, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.61. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.70 and a twelve month high of $217.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.59) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $1,729,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 252,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,600,249.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,749.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $218.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $231.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $226.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $202.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.30.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

