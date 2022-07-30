Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by UMA Financial Services Inc.

UMA Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,923,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,078,361,000 after buying an additional 1,812,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,275,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,245,671,000 after buying an additional 455,974 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,494,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $468,177,000 after buying an additional 70,220 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,509,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,005,000 after purchasing an additional 573,030 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,479,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $332,995,000 after purchasing an additional 61,829 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.38.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $106.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.18. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.58 and a 52 week high of $137.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.88.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.