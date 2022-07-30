F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) PT Lowered to $205.00 at Barclays

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $216.00 to $205.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on F5 from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded F5 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $225.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on F5 from $235.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of F5 from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, F5 currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $209.36.

F5 stock opened at $167.36 on Tuesday. F5 has a twelve month low of $142.43 and a twelve month high of $249.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.54 and its 200 day moving average is $184.86.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $674.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.81 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that F5 will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.73, for a total transaction of $164,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,575.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other F5 news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.73, for a total transaction of $164,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,575.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total transaction of $28,123.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,384.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,678 shares of company stock worth $613,144 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in F5 by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in F5 by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,830 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $15,887,000 after buying an additional 11,308 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of F5 by 25.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 11.0% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 43,789 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of F5 by 19.3% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,847 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

