Falcon Project (FNT) Reaches One Day Volume of $39.00

Falcon Project (FNT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 30th. Falcon Project has a total market capitalization of $488,424.86 and $39.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Falcon Project has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar. One Falcon Project coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004079 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.72 or 0.00602297 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001634 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002221 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00014686 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00035122 BTC.
About Falcon Project
Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official message board is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus. Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Falcon Project is falconofficial.com.
Falcon Project Coin Trading
