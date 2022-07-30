Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC) Shares Acquired by Lynwood Capital Management Inc.

Lynwood Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,022 shares during the period. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Far Peak Acquisition worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Far Peak Acquisition by 73.8% during the first quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Far Peak Acquisition by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Far Peak Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. MYDA Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Far Peak Acquisition by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Far Peak Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Far Peak Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

Far Peak Acquisition stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88. Far Peak Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $11.30.

Far Peak Acquisition Profile

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries.

