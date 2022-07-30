FaraLand (FARA) Market Capitalization Hits $2.05 Million

FaraLand (FARA) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 30th. FaraLand has a total market cap of $2.05 million and approximately $133,585.00 worth of FaraLand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FaraLand has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. One FaraLand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0791 or 0.00000335 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004232 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.72 or 0.00612332 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001638 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002218 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015473 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001639 BTC.
About FaraLand
FaraLand’s total supply is 99,930,069 coins and its circulating supply is 25,907,304 coins. FaraLand’s official Twitter account is @faraland_io.
Buying and Selling FaraLand
Receive News & Updates for FaraLand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FaraLand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.