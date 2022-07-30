FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP) Plans $0.17 Monthly Dividend

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1719 per share on Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.
FAT Brands Stock Up 8.8 %
NASDAQ:FATBP opened at $20.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.64. FAT Brands has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $24.43.
About FAT Brands
